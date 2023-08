New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Wednesday posted over 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 50.96 crore for June quarter 2023-24 on the back of higher revenues.

The infrastructure company had reported a net profit of Rs 39.43 crore for the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the Hyderabad-based firm rose to Rs 870.67 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 748.64 crore a year ago. PTI KKS TRB ANU ANU