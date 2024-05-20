Power Mech Projects Q4 net profit rises to Rs 84 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Power Mech Projects Ltd on Monday reported a 13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.41 crore for the March quarter on account of higher income.

Advertisment

It had clocked Rs 74.57 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,311.86 crore, from Rs 1,183.20 crore in January-March FY23.

During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 1,189.69 crore, as against Rs 1,070.49 crore a year ago.

The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY24.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects Ltd is into the power and infrastructure sectors. PTI ABI TRB