Power, mining, manufacturing drag IIP growth to over one-year low of 0.4 pc in Oct

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India's industrial production growth slowed to an over one-year low of 0.4 per cent in October this year due to poor showing by power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Monday.

Factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.7 per cent in October 2024.

The previous low was recorded as flat growth in September 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 4.6 per cent for September 2025 from the provisional estimate of 4 per cent released last month.

The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth decelerated to 1.8 per cent in October 2025 from 4.4 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production contracted by 1.8 per cent against a growth of 0.9 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power output contracted by 6.9 per cent in October 2025 compared to a 2 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

During the April-October period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth decelerated by 2.7 per cent from 4 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Within the manufacturing sector, 9 out of 23 industry groups have recorded positive year-on-year growth in October 2025.

As per the use-based classification, the capital goods segment grew 2.4 per cent in October 2025, down from 2.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

Consumer durables (or white goods production) contracted 0.5 per cent during the reporting month compared to a 5.5 per cent growth in October 2024.

In October 2025, consumer non-durables output declined 4.4 per cent against a 2.8 per cent growth a year ago.

Infrastructure/construction goods reported a 7.1 per cent expansion in October 2025, up from a 4.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods declined by 0.6 per cent in October 2025 compared to 2.5 per cent growth a year earlier.

The expansion in the intermediate goods segment was 0.9 per cent in the month under review against 4.8 per cent growth a year ago.