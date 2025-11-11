Power minister inaugurates India's first MWh scale vanadium redox flow battery system

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday inaugurated the country's first MWh-scale vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) system of 3 MWh capacity, an official statement said.

Lal inaugurated the project at NETRA, the R&D centre of NTPC, the Ministry of Power said.

"(Power) Minister inaugurated India's largest and first MWh-scale Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) system of 3 MWh capacity. This milestone project marks a major step forward in the nation's journey towards long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions, enhancing renewable energy integration and grid resilience," it said.

An MWh-scale vanadium flow battery uses vanadium redox flow battery technology to store energy at the megawatt-hour scale. PTI ABI TRB