Power minister makes case for self meter reading for electricity consumers

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday made a case for self meter reading for electricity consumers and bill generation through a mobile application.

Khattar made the suggestion during a review in Itanagar on power sector schemes and projects in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a power ministry statement.

The minister has suggested providing options to consumers for self meter reading once in every two months and bill generation thorough a mobile app, it said.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal were also present in the meeting.

In his address, the minister said, "The central government is making continuous efforts for the overall progress of the north-eastern region of the country. In the last decade, the Union government has been extremely sensitive to the needs of the region and has been taking up works for better connectivity, improved infrastructure and welfare of the people." Arunachal Pradesh has about 38 per cent (about 50 GW) of India's total hydropower potential, the highest among all states, he said.

Discussions were also held on Compensatory Afforestation Land availability as it is crucial for taking up early development of hydro power projects in the state, the ministry statement said.

Compensatory Afforestation Land may also be explored in other states as well, it added.