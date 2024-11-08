Power Minister Manohar Lal reviews power sector scenario of Haryana, Chandigarh

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has asked the Chandigarh UT administration to adopt smart pre-paid meters in government buildings, saying it would help to reduce AT&C losses of the Union Territory (UT).

As per an official statement, the minister has also reviewed the power sector scenario of Haryana and directed the state officials to expeditiously award and implement the works sanctioned under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

At the review meeting at the Secretariat in Chandigarh, Lal said, "The UT, being a city area, should further strive to improve its aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses as the city still has a lot of scope to improve. This would require that all Government Buildings are brought on per-paid smart meters".

He further asked the officials to make efforts to operationalise a mechanism so that government dues are paid on time.

Lal said that any deterioration in the financial performance of the power utilities affects the delivery of service to citizens.

At the review meeting with officials of Haryana at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, the minister said, "The state should expeditiously award and implement the works sanctioned under RDSS". PTI ABI BAL BAL