Power minister Manohar Lal reviews progress of hydroelectric projects in J&K

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday reviewed the progress of the 690-MW Salal Hydroelectric Project in Reasi district as he began his two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

NHPC's Salal Power Station, on the Chenab river, is undertaking sediment removal works following the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), aimed at removing accumulated silt and maximizing utilization of water resources.

Bhupendra Gupta, CMD, NHPC, briefed the minister on the progress of various NHPC hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir.

The minister also undertook a plantation drive within the power station premises and held discussions with the local administration and senior officials of various concerned departments to ensure coordinated efforts for the timely execution of works.

"Today, I inspected NHPC's Salal Power Station in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, I conducted a thorough review of the power station's operational status, security arrangements, production capacity, and technical activities with senior officials in the dam control room," the minister said in a post on X.

Lal's visit comes a day after the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, announced that a canal system on the Ujh River has been approved to check infiltration and harness the uncontrolled flow of water towards Pakistan, and the proposal has been cleared by the ministries of defence and home affairs.

The Union minister also attended a Hindu Samelan organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Mahadev temple.

"The concept of Hindutva is very vast and is not restricted to offering prayers alone. Hindutva is nationalism, and anyone, even if an atheist, who loves the country and is ready to make any type of sacrifice for it, is part of Hindutva," he said, addressing the gathering.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Lal said, the Hindutva wave started in the region.

"We should not oppose anyone on the basis of prayers... Sangh teaches us that the nation is before self and is working with the sole aim to strengthen the country so that nobody can cast an evil eye on our nation," he said.

He said the tradition of service cultivated by the RSS, with the motto "Country first, self later," has, in the past 100 years, transformed into a broad, powerful, and influential social movement.

"With a patriotic resolve, millions of volunteers are dedicated to serving the nation. Once a volunteer joins the Sangh, they remain so throughout their lives, committed to serving the nation," he said.

Later in the day, the minister went to Kishtwar to review the 1856-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project, where he laid the foundation stone for the dam concreting works.

Talking to reporters in Kishtwar, the minister played down the question on the objections raised by Pakistan over keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, and said, "We are working in the interest of our own country and will continue to do so." Asked about the alleged engagement of relatives of terrorists affiliated with the BJP in under-construction power projects in Kishtwar, the minister said he had no knowledge about it.

"The workers are engaged by local contractors, and we believe that only the right people should get the work," he said.

He ruled out an inquiry by the national investigation agency and said local complaints will be solved at the local level. PTI TAS ABI HVA