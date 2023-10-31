Power Minister R K Singh to launch EESL's two programmes on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh will on Thursday launch two energy-saving initiatives namely National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) and Energy Efficient Fans Programme (EEFP), an official said.

"The star labelling programme for solar panels was launched by the minister recently to help consumers get informed about the efficiency of their solar projects. Now on November 2, he will launch another two initiatives NECP and EEFP," the power ministry official said.

EESL's NECP is an initiative aimed at promoting energy-efficient cooking methods. EESL's induction-based cookstoves offer a cost advantage of 25-30 per cent compared to traditional cooking methods, and help save cost and energy.

EEFP, another EESL programme, aims at promoting energy-efficient cooling solutions. The deployment of energy-efficient BLDC fans reduces energy consumption and lessens environmental impact.

Officials of ministries of power, new and renewable energy, EESL, and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will attend the programme, the official said.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is a joint venture of NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, REC and POWERGRID. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU