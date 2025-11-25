Power ministry discusses ways to fast-track development of digital public infra for energy sector

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The power ministry held a meeting of a taskforce on India energy stack to accelerate the development of an integrated digital public infrastructure for the energy sector, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The taskforce on India Energy Stack (IES) set up by the ministry aims to create a unified, secure, and interoperable digital infrastructure for the country's energy sector.

REC, the nodal agency for IES, said, "The focus of meeting was the collective review and strategic discussion on the two core foundational elements of the initiative: the draft IES Strategy Document (version 0.1) and the IES Architecture Document (version 0.1)." As India charts its path to becoming a USD 5-trillion economy and advances towards its net zero carbon emission commitments, the power sector encounters both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges.

Rapid growth in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and consumer participation in energy markets is transforming the sector, yet fragmented systems and the lack of seamless digital integration remain key barriers.

To address these, the Ministry of Power is reimagining the sector's digital foundation through the India Energy Stack — a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) designed to provide a standardised, secure, and open platform to manage, monitor, and innovate across the electricity value chain, the statement said.

IES will offer unique IDs for consumers, assets, and transactions, real-time consent-based data sharing, open APIs for seamless system integration, and tools for consumer empowerment, market access, and innovation, it said.