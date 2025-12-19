Power ministry holds second meeting on India Energy Stack

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The power ministry held the second meeting of a taskforce on India Energy Stack (IES) to accelerate the development of an integrated digital public infrastructure for the energy sector, an official statement said on Friday.

The taskforce on IES set up by the ministry aims to create a unified, secure, and interoperable digital infrastructure for the country's energy sector.

REC said, as the nodal agency for the IES, it is "committed to work closely with the Ministry of Power and all stakeholders to translate this vision into implementable standards and scalable solutions that deliver tangible value on the ground".

As India charts its path to becoming a USD 5-trillion economy and advances towards its net zero-carbon emission commitments, the power sector encounters both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges, as per the statement.

Rapid growth in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and consumer participation in energy markets is transforming the sector, yet fragmented systems and the lack of seamless digital integration remain key barriers.

To address these, the Ministry of Power is reimagining the sector's digital foundation through the India Energy Stack a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) designed to provide a standardised, secure, and open platform to manage, monitor, and innovate across the electricity value chain. PTI ABI TRB