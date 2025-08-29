Power Ministry launches State Energy Efficiency Index 2024

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Power Ministry on Friday launched the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024, an initiative aimed at promoting energy footprint management, low-cost solutions by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in association with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

The index plays a pivotal role in institutionalising state-level data monitoring, tracking energy footprint management, promoting best practices, and fostering competitive improvements in energy efficiency across states, the ministry said in a statement.

Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, said, "Energy efficiency emerges as a foundational pillar, offering impactful, low-cost solutions that cut across all sectors. The State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 is a significant milestone in this journey." SEEI highlights progress across sectors and shows notable advancements in energy efficiency. In the Buildings sector, 24 states have notified the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017, with 20 states integrating it into municipal by-laws. PTI ABI ABI SHW