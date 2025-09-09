Power ministry seeks feedback on proposed India Energy Stack

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Ministry of Power on Tuesday sought stakeholders' feedback on the proposed India Energy Stack (IES), a digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the energy sector.

The IES aims to create a connected, intelligent, and interoperable energy ecosystem.

In a statement, the ministry said it has initiated a stakeholder mapping survey to ensure the IES and its associated solutions are comprehensive and future-ready.

In June, the Ministry of Power launched a task force to conceive IES, to create a DPI for the energy sector.

"All stakeholders are requested to complete the survey by providing accurate and detailed information about the organisation at the following link- Survey Link: https://forms.office.com/r/Wm0sewTTrC or via the enclosed QR Code, within two weeks from date of this communication/publication," the ministry said on Tuesday.

This survey will serve as the foundation for building a reference for the utilities as well as solution providers, it said.

As part of the IES initiative, a utility intelligence platform will be developed using standardised and open APIs and protocols, in collaboration with selected power distribution utilities.

This platform will help unlock data from various IT/OT systems to drive innovation and efficiency across the sector.