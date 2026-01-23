Power Ministry's tableau to showcase India's clean energy journey on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's transformative journey in the power sector and its leadership in clean and sustainable energy will be displayed at the Republic Day parade next week, an official statement said on Friday.

The Ministry of Power will present its grand tableau titled "Prakash Ganga: Powering an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat" during the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026.

The tableau will highlights India's evolution from achieving universal electricity access to emerging as a global clean energy leader, reinforcing the nation's commitment to building a self-reliant and developed India.

The theme, Prakash Ganga - meaning 'River of Light', symbolises the seamless and continuous flow of power across the interconnected national grid.

A prominent feature of the tableau is a robotic smart meter model, accompanied by wind turbine generators, reflecting the integration of digital technologies, automation, and smart solutions for efficient power management. PTI ABI HVA