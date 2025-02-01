Power sector PSUs' investments to rise nearly 21 pc to Rs 86,138 cr in FY26

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has proposed to increase total investment by the nine state-owned power sector firms by nearly 21 per cent to Rs 86,138.48 crore in 2025-26 compared to the previous fiscal year.

According to the Budget document, the Revised Estimate (RE) of investment by these nine firms is pegged at Rs 71,278.33 crore for 2024-25 while the budgeted estimate (BE) of Rs 67,286.01 crore.

State-owned power giant NTPC recorded the maximum increase in investment to Rs 26,000 crore in the next fiscal year from RE as well BE of Rs 22,700 crore in 2024-25.

Similarly, the investment by Power Grid Corp will be raised to Rs 25,000 crore in the next fiscal year from the RE of Rs 20,000 crore and BE of Rs 12,250 crore in 2024-25.

The investment by SJVN Ltd will be Rs 12,000 crore in FY26 as against the RE of Rs 7,000 crore this fiscal year. The amount was fixed at Rs 12,000 crore in BE for FY25.

The investment by the NHPC will also go up to Rs 13,000 crore in the next fiscal year from RE of Rs 10,394 crore and BE of Rs 11,193.19 crore in 2024-25.

The investment by the Damodar Valley Corporation Ltd will be Rs 3,394.83 crore in FY26, up from RE of Rs 3,116.30 crore and BE of Rs 3,262 crore for FY25.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd will invest Rs 2,600 crore in the next fiscal year from RE of Rs 1,387 crore and BE of Rs 1,841.18 crore.

However, the investment by Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd has been reduced to Rs 3,543.65 crore for the current fiscal year from RE of Rs 5,814.35 crore. Its investment as per the BE was Rs 3,440.96 crore.

Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd investment in the next fiscal year also reduced to Rs 300 crore from the BE as well as BE of Rs 568.68 crore in 2024-25.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd investment will be Rs 300 crore in the next fiscal year as against RE of Rs 298 crore in 2024-25 and BE of Rs 30 crore.

The Ministry of Power budget is proposed to be increased to Rs 21,847 crore for 2025-26 from the RE of Rs 19,845 crore and BE of Rs 20,502 crore this fiscal. PTI KKS TRB