Power sector reforms need of the hour to boost overall growth: UP Chief Secretary

Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Reforms in the power sector are the need of the hour for the progress of the state and the welfare of the people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, in a seminar held in Gomti Nagar here, the state Chief Secretary said that the state government has taken a decision to make immediate reforms, especially in Dakshinchal and Purvanchal distribution companies.

The statement said that the Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to a better electricity system in the state. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that quality and uninterrupted electricity supply should be provided to all types of consumers.

During the seminar, experts related to power distribution from various states shared the success story of power reforms and privatization in their states.

Principal Secretary Energy Narendra Bhushan said that reforms and privatization have been done to strengthen the power system in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh, which have also been very successful.

UPPCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited) Chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal said that the state government has improved the infrastructure on a large scale. The government is making efforts to strengthen all the discoms. Discoms like Dakshinchal and Purvanchal need urgent reforms.

Former Chairman of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Upendra Nath Bathera shared the success story of privatization in Odisha. He said that Odisha has completed its journey by overcoming various challenges in two decades. Every section is getting its benefits today. PTI CDN MR