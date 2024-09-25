Power supply to industries remains cheaper in HP: CM

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) Even though the state government has rationalised the electricity subsidies being provided to industries, Himachal Pradesh still supplies power at cheaper rates to the industries as compared to neighbouring states, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

Large industries with supply voltage ranging from 33 KV to 220 KV will be offered electricity at rates that are cheaper than the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand by more than Re 1 per unit, he said in a statement issued here.

At present, there are 159 large industries with supply voltage ranging from 33 KV to 220 KV, 2011 industries with supply voltage of 11 KV and 22 KV, and 31,298 small and medium industries in the state, the statement said.

The state government has reduced the electricity duty from 16.5 per cent to 10 per cent for industries in the state with supply voltage of 11 KV and 22 KV that would also enjoy a price advantage of more than Re 1 in comparison to the neighbouring states, he said.

He said the state government is committed to the promotion of small and medium industries in particular and subsidies for these industries remain unchanged and the energy charges remain untouched.

The Chief Minister said the rationalisation of electricity subsidies will not harm the interests of industries and reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering industrial growth.

"These industries provide employment directly and indirectly to thousands of youth of the state and we are determined to support their continued growth and the State is grateful for their contributions," he said. PTI BPL TRB