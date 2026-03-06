Power tariff for domestic, commercial consumers in Punjab slashed

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Punjab Power minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday said power tariff for domestic consumers has been slashed by 70 paise per unit and for commercial consumers, it has been reduced by up to 79 paise a unit.

The new power tariff will be implemented from April 1.

Speaking with reporters here, Arora said the state government has decided to slash tariffs for domestic consumers by 70 paise per unit.

The government is already giving 300 units of free electricity per month to domestic consumers.

"For those residential consumers who pay electricity charges after their consumption exceeds 300 units per month, there is good news for them: the electricity tariff has been reduced by 70 paise per unit," said Arora.

He further said their fixed charges have also been reduced in the range of Rs 5 to 10 per KW per month.

Providing relief to the commercial sector, Arora said the tariff for traders and shopkeepers has been reduced from 65 to 79 paise a unit depending upon their load capacity.

The minister further said there will be a fixed charge of Rs 5 per unit for charging electric vehicles, claiming that it is the lowest charge across all categories.

He further informed that fixed charges for up to 100 kw connection in the industrial sector have been reduced.

The minister further said there will not be any increase in tariff for the industrial segment in financial year 2026-27.

He further said while acceding to their demand, advocates will now be charged residential tariff instead of commercial tariff. PTI CHS MR