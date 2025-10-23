POWERGRID acquires two inter-region transmission projects worth Rs 3,375 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Thursday said it has acquired two key projects worth Rs 3,375 crore, which will strengthen energy transmission network in the country.

These projects will help decongest heavily loaded transmission corridors, improve power reliability, and facilitate seamless transfer of renewable energy across regions.

Additionally, they will support the evacuation of power from upcoming pumped storage projects, contributing to India's clean energy and grid stability goals, POWERGRID said in a statement.

The company said it has won the two SPVs (special purpose vehicles) -- Vindhyachal Varanasi Transmission Limited and SR WR Power Transmission Limited -- through tariff based competitive bidding.

Vindhyachal Varanasi Transmission Limited has been acquired from PFC Consulting Ltd on October 16 for the execution of an inter-regional transmission system. The project comprises establishment of a new 765 kV sub-station at Prayagraj and 765 kV transmission lines traversing through Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

SR-WR Power Transmission Limited has been acquired from BPC REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd on October 17, which is expected to strengthen energy transmission between SR grid and WR grid.

The project comprises a 765 kV transmission line traversing through Karnataka and Maharashtra along with associated line bays at both ends.

This transmission scheme shall help facilitate integration of additional RE potential in southern region in general and Bidar PS in particular and further enhancement of import/export capability of SR Grid.

As of September 30 this year, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 286 sub-stations and more than 1,80,864 circuit kilometre transmission lines and 5,81,831 MVA of transformation capacity.

With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain an average transmission system availability of more than 99.80 per cent, the company said. PTI KKS HVA