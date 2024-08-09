Powergrid appoints Naveen Srivastava as Director, Operations

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) State-owned Powergrid on Friday announced the appointment of Naveen Srivastava as the company's Director (Operations).

Prior to his new role, Srivastava was serving as an Executive Director in Northern Region-III in the company, Powergrid said in an exchange filing.

The official has over two decades of experience in the areas of operations and maintenance (O&M), testing and commissioning (T&C), and cutting-edge SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) and communication technologies.

Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergird), under the Ministry of Power, is country's largest transmission company.