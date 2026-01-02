Powergrid bags 150MW/300MW battery storage project in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Friday announced bagging a 150 MW/300 MW battery energy storage project at Kalikiri in Andhra Pradesh.

The project is part of Andhra Pradesh's broader initiative to deploy a cumulative 1,000 MW/2,000 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity to enhance grid stability and support 'on-demand' usage, Powergrid said in an exchange filing.

An energy storage system of 150 MW/300 MW means 150 MW of battery energy can provide power backup for two hours, giving a total output of 300 MW.

The company said it has been awarded the project under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF) at a 400/220 kV substation in Kalikiri.

As of December 31, Powergrid has commissioned and operates 287 sub-stations and more than 1,81,894 circuit kilometer transmission lines and 5,93,016 megavolt amperes (MVA) of transformation capacity. PTI ABI HVA