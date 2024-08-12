POWERGRID bags Bhadla-III Power Transmission Ltd

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Monday said that it has bagged a transmission project in Rajasthan under tariff-based competitive bidding.

"Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has on 12th August 2024, received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for acquiring a Project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) viz. Bhadla-III Power Transmission Ltd for establishing the transmission system associated with 'Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW)," a company statement said.

The POWERGRID emerged as the successful bidder for the aforementioned project after competing with other private sector players and emerging as a successful bidder in a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

Bhadla-III Power Transmission shall implement augmentation of transformation capacity works at existing substation namely Bhadla - III in the state of Rajasthan. PTI KKS KKS MR