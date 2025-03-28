Powergrid board okays Rs 673-cr investment for transformer converter purchase

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Powergrid on Friday said its board has approved an investment proposal worth Rs 673 crore.

The decision was taken by the board at its meeting on Friday.

"Board of Directors has considered and approved the 'Investment approval for procurement of 06 nos. of 397 MVA Converter Transformer for Talcher-Kolar' HVDC link under Additional Capital Expenditure 2024-29 tariff block at an estimated cost of Rs 673.08 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by September, 2027," the company said. PTI ABI HVA