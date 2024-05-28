Powergrid commissions Jam Khambhaliya transmission project in Gujarat

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Tuesday said it has commissioned Jam Khambhaliya transmission project in Gujarat.

In an exchange filing, Powergrid said, "Jamnagar Oil Refinery of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to connect with Jam Khambhaliya ISTS PS (Inter State Transmission System Pooling Station) has been commissioned with effect from May 5, 2024, for which notification for commercial operation has been received on May 27, 2024." In September 2022, the board of Powergrid had approved an investment of Rs 328 crore for the project to provide an electricity transmission link to Jam Nagar Oil Refinery of Reliance Industries.

"Board of directors have accorded investment approval for transmission project-Jam Nagar Oil Refinery of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to connect with Jam Khambhaliya ISTS PS at an estimated cost of Rs 327.71 crore scheduled to be commissioned by September 2023," the company had said.

Powergrid is mainly engaged in the business of power transmission. The company has also diversified into the telecom business by leveraging its Pan India transmission network through the stringing of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW). PTI ABI DR