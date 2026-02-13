Powergrid commissions Ramgarh-Bhadla III transmission line

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India has commissioned the 765 KV double-circuit Ramgarh-Bhadla III transmission line, along with Ramgarh sub-station in Rajasthan, the company said on Friday.

The project was commissioned on February 12.

The transmission corridor will facilitate the evacuation of power from large solar parks in the Jaisalmer and Ramgarh areas to the national grid.

"The project will act as a Green Energy Highway, enabling evacuation of power generated from the large solar parks in Jaisalmer and Ramgarh to the national grid," the company said in a release.

Under the project, a 4,000 MVA capacity sub-station has been set up at Ramgarh, and about 186 km of high-voltage transmission line has been laid across the Thar desert.

"Despite extreme temperatures and adverse weather conditions, Powergrid's engineering team utilised advanced construction technologies to complete the project efficiently while ensuring minimal transmission losses. This project marks a significant milestone in strengthening the high-capacity transmission corridor for renewable energy evacuation from Rajasthan," the release said.

The commissioning is expected to enhance transmission capacity in Rajasthan and support the integration of renewable energy into the grid. It will also help in supplying power to industrial centres in various states, the company said.

Senior officials of Powergrid, including Executive Director Abhinav Verma and Chief General Manager Sanjay Kumar Thakur, were present during the commissioning event. PTI SDA BAL BAL