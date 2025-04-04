Powergrid committee of directors approves proposal to raise bonds worth Rs 6,000 cr

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Friday said the company's Committee of Directors for Bonds has approved a proposal to raise bonds worth Rs 6,000 crore in the current financial year.

As per the approval, the bond size will be Rs 1,500 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 4,500 crore, Powergrid said in an exchange filing.

The bonds will be redeemable at par after 10 years, and interest will be paid annually, it said.

"The committee has approved the raising of bonds as unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable powergrid bonds-LXXXI (81st) Issue 2025-26 (for an amount up to Rs 6,000 crore) on private placement," the company said. PTI ABI DR