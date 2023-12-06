Powergrid emerges as successful bidder for inter-state transmission project

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Wednesday said it has emerged as successful bidder to set up an inter-state transmission project.

The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) in this regard on Tuesday, Powergrid said in an exchange filing.

"Powergrid has been declared as successful bidder to establish Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) project for transmission scheme for integration of renewable energy zone (phase-II) in Koppal-II (phase-A & B) and Gadag-II (phase-A) in Karnataka on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer basis," it said.

The project has been secured under tariff-based competitive bidding, the filing said.

The project comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV Koppal-II pooling station, a new 400/220kV Gadag-II pooling station, two 765kV D/c transmission lines and one 400kV D/c transmission line traversing in the state of Karnataka besides associated bay extension works at Narendra and Raichur substations. PTI ABI SGC HVA