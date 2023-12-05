Powergrid emerges as successful bidder for inter-state transmission project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) has emerged as a successful bidder for setting up an inter-state transmission system project in Gujarat.

The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) in this regard on Monday, Powergrid said in an exchange filing.

"Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System Project for transmission system for evacuation of additional 7 GW of RE power from Khavda RE park under Phase III Part B on build, own, operate and transfer basis," it said.

The project comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV switching station at Vataman in Ahmedabad district, three 765kV D/C transmission lines traversing in the state of Gujarat as well as extension works at Navsari and Halvad substations. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB