Powergrid Q3 net profit grows 8 pc to Rs 4,185 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) has reported an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,185 crore in the December 2025 quarter on account of higher income.

The company's total income was Rs 12,599 crore, 7 per cent higher compared to the year-ago period.

In a statement on Friday, Powergrid said its board of directors has also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for FY26.

This is in addition to interim dividend Rs 4.50 per equity share for the FY 2025-26. The interim dividend for the year thus amounts to Rs 7.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

As of January 2026-end, Powergrid said it had "works in hand" of Rs 1,45,500 crore. During the quarter, POWERGRID secured its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Kalikiri, Andhra Pradesh, under the build-own-operate (BOO) model through the TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) route.

As on January 29, 2026, the total transmission assets of Powergrid and its subsidiaries stood at 1,83,174 ckm (circuit kilometer) of transmission lines, 287 substations and 5,99,016 MVA (megavolt ampere) of transformation capacity.

Powergrid maintained an average transmission system availability of 99.84 per cent during the nine-month FY26. The company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 26,761 crore and capitalised assets worth Rs 12,915 crore (excluding FERV but including assets capitalised as finance lease) on a consolidated basis till 9MFY26.

Powergrid's gross fixed assets (including gross lease receivables) on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 3,04,336 crore as on December 31, 2025, surpassing the Rs 3 trillion milestone for the first time. PTI ABI ABI MR