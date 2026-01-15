POWERGRID unveils India's first 315 MVA, 400/220/33 kV synthetic ester oil-filled transformer

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Thursday inaugurated the country's first 315 MVA, 400/220/33 kV synthetic ester oil-filled power transformer at its Bhiwadi Sub-station, marking a significant technological milestone in India's transmission sector.

The facility was inaugurated by R K Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, in the presence of other senior officials, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the newly commissioned transformer employs synthetic ester insulating oil, a next-generation, biodegradable and fire-safe alternative to conventional mineral oil.

With a capacity of 315 MVA, the transformer is designed to handle high load conditions while reducing environmental risk, aligning with global best practices in green transmission technologies.

As of December 31, 2025, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 287 sub-stations and more than 1,81,894 ckm transmission lines and 5,94,016 MVA of transformation capacity.

With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain an average transmission system availability of more than 99.84 per cent, it said.