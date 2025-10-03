PowerSchool expands India footprint with new Centre of Excellence in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) PowerSchool, a global leader in cloud-based software for 'K-12 education' supporting 60 million students in over 90 countries, has set up its Centre of Excellence in the city, strengthening its India operations, company officials said on Friday.
The new 300-seater facility in Chennai would play a pivotal role in driving PowerSchool's global and India-focused technology strategy.
The K-12 education refers to the complete system of primary and secondary schooling from kindergarten to Class 12, covering the early childhood education.
According to a company statement, the Chennai Centre of Excellence would bring in multiple teams under one roof, enabling closer collaboration, innovation and knowledge-sharing.
The Centre would serve as a hub for building integrated solutions that combine regional and global expertise, strengthen customer services across India and support international markets.
PowerSchool currently employs about 1,475 people in India with 175 in Chennai and 1,300 in Bengaluru. With this workforce, the organisation continues to serve both global and Indian markets while expanding its capabilities in line with its growth strategy, the company said.
Commenting on the occasion, PowerSchool India Managing Director and Country Head Apoorav Nischal said, "India is central to PowerSchool's global vision of transforming education through technology. With the launch of our Chennai Centre of Excellence, we are deepening our investment in one of the world's most dynamic talent ecosystems while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer success." "This expansion not only strengthens our ability to deliver world-class solutions that empower educators and students everywhere but also positions India as a strategic hub supporting growth across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa," he said.
The expansion by PowerSchool reinforces the company's vision of delivering integrated solutions that transform education universally, the statement said. PTI VIJ ADB