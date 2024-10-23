Prabhu urges for timely government compensation for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg farmers

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday urged the Centre for timely grant of compensation to farmers of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, who are affected due to heavy rainfall.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Prabhu said as a former Member of Parliament, he has represented these constituencies for four terms and has always been deeply committed to the welfare of farmers.

This year, he said, the adverse weather conditions have caused severe damage to the crops, leaving many farmers in a state of financial distress.

"Given the scale of destruction and the limited alternative sources of income for these farmers, I humbly request your kind intervention in facilitating the provision of government compensation to those affected," Prabhu said. PTI RR ANU ANU