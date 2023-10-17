Pradhan seeks mapping of skill gaps to reduce difference between educational qualification and competency

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday highlighted the need for mapping skill gaps to reduce the gap between degrees earned and skills acquired.

He mentioned how the National Education Policy 2020 has taken steps to introduce a blended model by merging degree and competency, making it flexible and as per the choice of the students.

Addressing an event here, the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship emphasised that industry, academia and policy-makers have to work together and make skill development a Jan-Andolan or mass movement.

"Pradhan also highlighted the need for mapping skill gaps to reduce the gap between degrees earned and skills acquired," an official statement said.

He also launched the IndiaSkills 2023-24 and felicitated the World Skills 2022 Winners at the event.

Pradhan reminded everyone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for enhancing competency over acquiring degrees alone.

He also highlighted the importance of introducing employable skills, which will increase market acceptance of the workforce.

The minister stressed that we have to give equal importance to competencies, applied knowledge and hands-on training to lead in the 21st century. PTI RSN HVA