Pradhin Ltd plans to foray into steel, raw material exports, mulls bonus issue

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Pradhin Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to make a foray into the trading and export of steel and raw materials to tap global opportunities.

The board of directors will meet on September 7 to discuss the company’s strategic expansion into export of steel and raw materials trading segment, an exchange filing said.

The company looks to tap new revenue streams in the context of ongoing global trade realignments, particularly the post-geopolitical shifts in US-Asia and BRICS+ corridors, and India’s rising influence in global steel exports, it added.

The board will also consider a proposal for bonus issue, in the ratio of up to 10:1 (10 bonus shares for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held), aimed at rewarding long-term investors, enhancing shareholder value, and improving stock liquidity, the filing said.

Earlier this year, the company announced foray into the Agricultural Waste Management and Processing Business. PTI ABI MR