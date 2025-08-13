Pradhin Ltd posts Rs 7.17 cr profit for June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Pradhin Ltd, which is engaged in steel raw material supply and agri waste management, on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 7.17 crore for the quarter ending June on higher income.

Total income of the company jumped multi-fold to Rs 18.34 crore as against Rs 51.47 lakh in the corresponding period of FY2024-25, the company said in a statement.

Pradhin Director Jay Rajeshbhai Patel said the financial performance is a reflection of the company’s strategic expansion, focused transition and efficient use of the resources.

The company is committed to sustaining the performance through efficient supply chain management and product diversification, Patel added.

Pradhin made a foray into the agricultural waste management and processing business. The company in the last fiscal had raised Rs 48.32 crore from a rights issue to fund its expansion plans. PTI ABI MR