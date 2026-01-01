PRAGATI platform fast-tracking execution of decades-old pending projects: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said several crucial infrastructure and energy projects that remained pending for decades are now being completed in a "time-bound and effective manner" through IT-based monitoring system PRAGATI.

The digital system PRAGATI - Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation - enables real-time monitoring of major government projects.

The platform reflects the Union government's "result-oriented, accountable, and decisive" style of governance, Sai added.

"The positive impact of the PRAGATI platform is clearly visible in Chhattisgarh. The modernisation of the Bhilai Steel Plant has not only accelerated rail production in the country, but has also created employment opportunities for thousands of youth. This initiative has strengthened the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' while giving a new direction to industrial growth," he noted.

Similarly, completion of the NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Project in Raigarh district, which has a production capacity of 1,600 MW, has ensured an uninterrupted electricity supply to Chhattisgarh and six other states, Sai said.

The Chief Minister stated that this project has reinforced energy security and provided fresh momentum to industrial and agricultural activities.

Sai posted on X, "The PRAGATI platform has developed a robust mechanism for project monitoring, continuous review, and swift resolution of bottlenecks. Clear objectives, rapid implementation, and tangible outcomes define the new work culture of India, which is paving the way towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 (developed India)." The 50th meeting of PRAGATI, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 31, has provided a fresh impetus not only at the national level, but also to Chhattisgarh's development journey, a state government statement said.

PRAGATI is an ICT-based platform designed to promote proactive governance and time-bound implementation, making project monitoring and resolution more effective. Over the past decade, projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore have gained momentum through PRAGATI, benefitting sectors such as infrastructure, energy, railways, roads, coal, and others across the country, it said.

Several key projects from Chhattisgarh are also part of this initiative.

During the PM chaired-meeting, special emphasis was laid on modernisation and expansion of the Bhilai Steel Plant, which was initially approved in 2007. Regular reviews and inter-agency coordination, facilitated through PRAGATI meetings, accelerated the pace of work, ensuring targeted progress and timely execution, the statement emphasised.

"The modernisation of Bhilai Steel Plant has significantly enhanced production capacity while energising Chhattisgarh's industrial growth, employment generation, expansion of ancillary industries, and the regional economy. This has further strengthened the state's position as one of India's leading steel production hubs," it maintained.

Likewise, the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, approved in 2009, received renewed momentum under the PRAGATI framework through high-level reviews, timely directions, and continuous monitoring, resulting in substantial progress in its implementation, the government added.

"Today, the Lara Super Thermal Power Project has emerged as one of the key pillars strengthening national energy security. The project has not only augmented power generation capacity, but has also reinforced Chhattisgarh's identity as the 'Power Hub of India', bringing greater stability to both state and national energy systems," the statement said.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the PRAGATI platform has infused new strength into cooperative federalism, enhancing both speed and trust in development works through coordinated efforts of the Centre and states, it added.

Chief Minister Sai said the 50th meeting of PRAGATI was of far-reaching significance for the nation and as well as Chhattisgarh, stating the system established under the leadership of PM Modi to ensure time-bound completion of development projects has directly benefited the state as well.

Renewed momentum for significant projects, such as the modernisation of the Bhilai Steel Plant and the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, is clear evidence that PRAGATI has truly presented a model of solution-oriented governance, the CM maintained.

The completion of these projects has led to significant growth in the state's industrial development, energy capacity, investment, employment, and allied economy, he stressed.

He expressed confidence that with regular monitoring and accountability through PRAGATI, Chhattisgarh will continue to play a decisive and strengthened role in achieving the goal of a Developed India by 2047. PTI COR RSY