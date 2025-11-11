Pralhad Joshi announces fresh call for pilot projects for Green Hydrogen

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday made fresh call for proposals for pilot projects showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including the utilisation of biomass to produce green hydrogen with an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

Addressing the 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen, the minister said the implementing Agency, BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council), will shortly release the call for proposals, inviting participation from interested agencies and research institutes.

"I look forward to receiving innovative proposals that can propel us towards achieving our green hydrogen objectives," he said.

Stating that under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), the country is developing innovative technologies, he said, "our primary focus is on developing novel technologies that leverage biomass or waste material to produce green hydrogen." "... I am announcing a fresh call for proposals for pilot projects that showcase cutting-edge technologies, including the utilisation of biomass to produce green hydrogen," he said.

The minister informed that a total allocation of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for these pilots, supplementing the Rs 100 crore previously allocated for startup projects under NGHM.

He also launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission logo.

The NGHM aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production, use, and export. It has an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, with a target of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.

It also aims for 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, Rs 8 lakh crore+ in investment, and over 6 lakh green jobs. It also aims for a reduction of Rs 1 lakh crore in fossil fuel imports, as well as a 50 million tonnes cut in CO₂ emissions annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this mission in 2023.

Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, incentives are awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic Electrolyser manufacturing capacity.

Incentives were awarded for 8.62 lakh metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production.

India now has the lowest green ammonia price globally, he said, adding that prices of Rs 49.75/kg, for the production and supply of 7.24 lakh MTPA of Green Ammonia achieved.

As much as Rs 132 crore has been invested in five pilot projects for steel. As many as 37 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles and nine refuelling stations supported with Rs 208 crore, he noted.

He further stated that Rs 35 crore has been sanctioned for India's first hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facility at VO Chidambaranar Port.

There are 4 Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (Jharkhand, Odisha, Pune, Kerala).

The government provided an outlay of Rs 170 crore to create integrated hydrogen hubs. PTI KKS DRR