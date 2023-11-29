Pralhad Joshi invites global bidders to participate in critical mineral blocks

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday invited prospective bidders from across the globe to participate in the country's first-ever such auctions of critical mineral blocks.

Joshi was speaking at the launch of the first tranche of the auction of critical minerals.

"I will also take this opportunity to invite prospective bidders from across the globe to participate in India's first-ever such auctions of critical mineral blocks," he said.

Out of 20 mineral blocks, 16 blocks are put up for the grant of Composite Licence and four blocks for the grant of Mining Lease. PTI SID MR