Pralhad Joshi to launch Coal Logistics Plan & Policy on Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will on Thursday launch the 'Coal Logistics Plan & Policy', which focusses on technologically advanced, cost-effective and integrated logistics ecosystem for coal evacuation.

Advertisment

The Indian National Committee World Mining Congress under the Ministry of Coal is organising the event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, the coal ministry said in a statement.

"Union Coal and Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will grace the occasion as the chief guest and unveil the Coal Logistics Plan & Policy.

"Senior officials from NITI Aayog and various Ministries, including Coal, Railways, Power, Steel, Mines, Shipping Port & Waterways along with industry representatives of Coal, Steel, Power and other sectors will participate in the event," it said.

The Ministry of Coal is aiming to produce 1.5 Billion Tonne (BT) of coal by the 2029-30 financial year, as per the statement. PTI ABI TRB