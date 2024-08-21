Pralhad Joshi to lay foundation for EV testing facility in Bengaluru tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for a Electric Vehicle (EV) testing facility at the National Test House (NTH) in Bengaluru.

The facility will have equipment capable of conducting various tests on EV batteries, including electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), functional safety, durability, climate, and mechanical and material tests, an official statement said.

It will serve as a comprehensive centre for testing various aspects of EVs, ensuring that vehicles meet stringent quality standards before reaching consumers. This is expected to be a significant boon for southern India's EV manufacturers.

The National Test House, which operates under the aegis of the Department of Consumer Affairs, is a premier scientific organization that has been at the forefront of testing and quality assurance in various fields, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Bullet Train project, Metro projects, and drone certification.

In addition to the EV testing facility, the occasion will also see the NTH provide an OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) approved certificate, accepted worldwide, to Tatsuno India, a manufacturer of dispensing units for petrol pumps.

The new EV testing facility is expected to further enhance the developing ecosystem of electric vehicles in India and provide vital support to the EV industry, contributing to the broader goals of environmental sustainability and innovation in automotive technology. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU