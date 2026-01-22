Pralhad Joshi urges global investors to explore business opportunities in India's green energy space

New Delhi/Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged the global investors to explore business opportunities in the domestic renewable energy space.

At WEF 2026 in Davos, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) projected India as a stable, future-ready destination for clean energy investment, an official statement issued here said.

Speaking across multiple sessions and investor meetings at the World Economic Forum, Joshi highlighted that India has already built 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and is firmly on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets.

During bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum, Joshi engaged with global investors and energy companies to explore investments in the renewable energy sector including for green hydrogen-linked infrastructure, RE plus battery storage and grid modernization.

He encouraged patient capital and blended finance structures to support large-scale deployment.

"India used the Forum 2026 to make a direct pitch to global investors, positioning itself as one of the world's largest and most investment-ready clean energy markets, with an estimated USD 300-350 billion capital requirement by 2030," the statement said.

The minister stressed that India combines large demand with policy certainty, a growing manufacturing base and strong state-level execution- key factors required for attracting long-term global capital.

India also highlighted the role of states in driving the energy transition, pointing to several states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, delivering globally competitive solar and storage projects and emerging as hubs for green hydrogen development. PTI ABI MR