Pranic Healing to organise mega camp ahead of World Health Day

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Pranic Healing practitioners from across India will come together to host a free mega healing camp on Saturday and Sunday, ahead of the World Health Day on April 7, according to a statement.

Pranic Healing is a no-drug, no-touch energy healing modality that works by cleansing the body's energy field, it said.

Spanning 19 states, 120 cities, and over 312 locations, this is the country's largest-ever coordinated healing initiative, Pranic Healing claimed in the statement.

With more than 4,000 volunteers offering free energy healing sessions, the event is expected to benefit over 30,000 people nationwide, it said.

Organised by World Pranic Healing India Pvt Ltd (WPHI), the event aligns with the vision of Grand Master Choa Kok Sui (GMCKS), who envisioned a healthier India where every household includes a pranic healer, as per the statement.

Sumi Lazar, Trustee of WPHI Pvt Ltd, said, "This free mega pranic healing camp represents the collective efforts of our community to make wellness accessible to all Indians." "By providing an opportunity for thousands to experience the life-enhancing benefits of Pranic Healing, we are honouring Grand Master Choa Kok Sui's vision of a healthier, happier India," Lazar said.

WPHI Pvt Ltd promotes and regulates pranic healing across the country. With a nationwide network of certified healers and instructors, WPHI Pvt Ltd organises training programmes, healing camps, and research initiatives to make the transformative benefits of pranic healing accessible to everyone, the statement added. PTI TRB CS HVA