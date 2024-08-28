Prasada urges pharma industry to increase exports

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Wednesday urged the pharmaceuticals industry to increase exports and seize emerging opportunities for growth.

Prasada said India is already recognized as the 'pharmacy of the world' and it is important to focus not only on strengths of the generic sector, but also ensure backward and forward linkages.

"The minister urged the industry to focus on innovation, quality and work with the world market. International competitiveness will be very important," the commerce ministry said in a statement. PTI RR RR ANU ANU