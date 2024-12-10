Pravasi Rajasthan Conclave: Industry leaders, policymakers discuss strategies for sustainable rural healthcare

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Healthcare industry players and policymakers on Tuesday discussed ways to ensure a sustainable rural healthcare system in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

Industry leaders and policymakers came together at a session during the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave on the second day of Rising Rajasthan Summit here.

Hosted at JECC Sitapura, the session delved into telemedicine, mobile health units, mental health services, and access to primary healthcare infrastructure.

"The expertise and dedication of our diaspora can truly revolutionise healthcare in Rajasthan. We assure you that these recommendations will receive the attention they deserve," said Jhabar Singh Kharra, Minister of Urban Development and Housing.

Advertisment

Jawahar Singh Bedam, Minister of State, Home Department, said, the "innovative solutions" are "pivotal for bridging the rural healthcare gap" and assured that the proposals will be forwarded to the state government.

Addressing the event, Manisha Arora, Commissioner of the Rajasthan Foundation, also reaffirmed the significance of diaspora engagement.

"We will ensure that all the valuable inputs from today's discussions are documented and shared with relevant officials to drive actionable change," she said. PTI AG HVA