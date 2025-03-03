Praveg partners with IHCL for management of resort in Lakshadweep

New Delhi: Hospitality services provider Praveg Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), for management of its resort at Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep.

As part of this agreement, IHCL will manage Praveg's property 'Praveg Atoll' located at Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep, and it will be classified under the SeleQtions brand, Praveg Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"IHCL's expertise in managing luxury resorts and its commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision for this island paradise. This partnership will ensure that guests experience the very best in hospitality, while preserving the natural beauty of the island for future generations," Praveg Ltd Chairman Vishnukumar Patel said.

As part of the agreement, IHCL will take full operational control of the property and manage the day-to-day operations while also bringing its signature personalised services, including gourmet dining experiences, luxurious spa treatments, and bespoke recreational activities to enhance the stay of each guest, the company added.

"With IHCL's strong brand presence and extensive global marketing network, the occupancy rate of the resort is expected to witness a significant boost. The SeleQtions branding and IHCL's established loyalty programs will attract high-end travellers, further enhancing the property's appeal," Praveg said.