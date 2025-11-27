Praxair India to Invest Rs 210 crore in Karnataka: Minister M B Patil

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Praxair India, a key player in industrial gases and related manufacturing, will invest Rs 210 crore over the next three years to establish liquid oxygen and nitrogen production units in Karnataka, state Industries Minister M B Patil said on Thursday.

He said the company signed an MoU with the state government on Wednesday.

The minister, who is on an official visit to the UK with a government delegation, said that Praxair India will commence its investment in the current financial year itself.

The state government will extend priority support, including land allocation, single-window clearances and infrastructure facilitation, his office said in a statement quoting him.

Patil also held discussions with Helix Geospace, known for its helical-antenna technology used in aerospace, defence and drone applications, and with Oxford Space Systems (OSS), a reputed manufacturer of satellite antennas.

He said OSS has been asked to submit a detailed note to the state government outlining its specific requirements and the support it seeks.

The minister met Vikram Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner to the UK, to discuss further industrial collaboration between Karnataka and the United Kingdom.

They also explored opportunities to establish a 'UK Tech Park' in the proposed KWIN City near Bengaluru. If established, it would significantly strengthen the ecosystem for research and development, innovation and advanced manufacturing, he said.

Patil added that the High Commissioner has assured support in engaging with UK-based companies and conveying their feedback to the state government. PTI KSU KH