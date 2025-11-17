Praxis Home Retail posts Rs 81 cr Q2 profit after turnaround

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Praxis Home Retail on Monday posted a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the September quarter, driven by strategic restructuring measures and an overall improvement in operational efficiency.

This marks a sharp turnaround from a loss of Rs 3 crore in the same quarter last year (July–September 2024) and a loss of Rs 16 crore in the preceding quarter (April–June 2025), a company statement said.

The company’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at Rs 4.38, it stated.

The company explained that this turnaround was driven by strategic restructuring measures and an overall improvement in operational efficiency.

One of the company's most significant achievements this year is that Praxis has become completely debt-free, it stated.

Starting FY 2025–26, the company secured a full waiver of all outstanding dues, strengthening its balance sheet and marking a major milestone in its revival journey, it added. According to the statement the company has also undergone a governance reset.

Praxis is now led by new management and new shareholders, further strengthening its commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term growth.

Ashish Bhutda, CEO and Whole-Time Director, said in the statement, “This quarter’s record profit and our debt-free status are major achievements. They confirm that our strategic and operational changes are working. With strong new management, improved governance, and committed shareholders, we are ready to unlock our full potential and deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.” Praxis Home Retails Limited is a leading player in India's organised home retail sector, focused on making high-quality, contemporary home furnishings, décor, and lifestyle products accessible to consumers across the country. PTI KKS DR DR