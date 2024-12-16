Preeti Lobana to succeed Sanjay Gupta as Google India Country Manager

New Delhi: Google has promoted Preeti Lobana to the India Country Manager and VP position, BestMediaInfo.com reported.

Advertisment

In her new role, Lobana will partner with Roma Datta Chobey, who led as the interim country manager in India.

Chobey will continue working as the Managing Director for Google India's Digital Native Industries.

Before this, Lobana was the VP, Publishers, Partners, Ads Content Teams, gTech at Google.

Advertisment

She has been with Google since January 2016, bringing over 30 years of professional experience to the table.

During her 8.5 years at Google, she has worked in the Ads business for SMBs and Google Technical Services, part of the Global Business Organisation, while also serving as the Gurgaon site lead.

Before joining Google, she gained extensive expertise in the banking and financial services sector, working with NatWest, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and the erstwhile ANZ Grindlays Bank.

Advertisment

A strong advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Lobana has led the Google India GBO DEI council, driving meaningful progress in fostering inclusion.

Announcing the development on LinkedIn, Sanjay Gupta, APAC President at Google, wrote, “Preeti's leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our engagement with India's unique ecosystem, leveraging AI advancements like Gemini to accelerate digital inclusion and unlock unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian.”

He further said, “Roma's expertise across diverse sectors, from e-commerce and fintech to gaming and media, will be invaluable as we accelerate innovation and growth for these dynamic businesses. Please join me in welcoming Preeti into her new role.”

Advertisment

Earlier in July, Gupta was named the APAC President.

Lobana too shared the development on LinkedIn and wrote, "I am filled with gratitude and excitement to start my next chapter in a new capacity as Country Manager and Vice President for Google India. Having witnessed firsthand how the internet has transformed businesses and having collaborated closely with product teams to deliver exceptional value to our customers, I'm energised by this incredible opportunity."

She further wrote, "This is a once in a lifetime moment to shape the future with AI, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses to boost productivity, solve critical challenges, and create innovative solutions. I'm deeply committed to working with our talented teams and partners to drive economic growth and deliver meaningful value across India."