Premier Bearings aiming at Rs 500 crore revenue over 5 years

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) Premier Bearings is eyeing a revenue of Rs 500 crore over the next five years, a senior company official said.

The firm is on course to clock revenue of Rs 280 crore in the current financial year ending March 31.

"We are expecting to close 2024-25 with a revenue of Rs 280 crore. We hope to touch Rs 500 crore over the next five years," the company’s founder Surendra Choraria said.

Choraria said the company supplies bearings across the country to cater to the needs of steel, cement, paper and mining sectors.

The size of the bearings market is around Rs 20,000 crore in India, with demand for it primarily emanating from the western region, followed by southern India, he said.

In eastern India, the steel and the mining sectors contribute most to the demand for bearings, the company official added. PTI DC RBT