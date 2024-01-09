Premier Energies bags Rs 1,700 cr order from NTPC

New Delhi, Jan 9 ( PTI) Premier Energies on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,700 crore from NTPC for supply of 608 MW bifacial solar photovoltaic modules.

The order is for NTPC’s Nokh solar PV project in Rajasthan, a company statement said.

The supply is expected to be completed in a span of 9 months.

The company said it has an annual module capacity of 4GW and is dedicated to developing world-class indigenous solar cells and modules and significantly contribute towards 'Make in India' initiative. PTI KKS ANU ANU