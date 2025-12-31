Premier Energies bags Rs 2,300 cr cell, module orders in Q3

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Premier Energies on Wednesday said it has received cell and module supply orders worth over Rs 2,300 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The contracts have been awarded by a mix of leading domestic clients, including prominent Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the company said in exchange filing. The company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2307.30 crores during the third quarter of FY26.

The execution of these orders is scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

These orders provide sustained revenue visibility and support the company's ongoing capacity expansion plans, which aim to reach 10.6 GW of solar cell capacity and 11.1 GW of solar module capacity by September 2026.

Commenting on the development, Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director & CEO, Premier Energies Ltd, said: "As India accelerates renewable energy deployment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we remain focused on delivering high-quality solar solutions at scale while strengthening our backward integration and integrated manufacturing platform." Hyderabad-based Premier Energies is also entering into allied areas like ingots and wafers, battery storage and solar inverters, with an aim to become one of the world’s largest fully leading integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers. PTI ABI DR DR